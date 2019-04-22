Writers Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol are putting an interesting spin on time travel with their upcoming Netflix film See You Yesterday. Produced by Spike Lee, the drama follows two teenagers (Eden Duncan-Smith, playing CJ and Dante Crichlow, playing Sebastien) who are keen on creating backpacks that enable time travel. In an unexpected twist of events CJ’s older brother Calvin is shot dead after an encounter with police officers, causing the same wave of unrest that we’ve witnessed time and time again in real life. “I’m so sorry about all of this,” CJ’s mom says through tears. “If I could go back and fix it, I would.”

But, the thing is CJ and Sebastien just might be able to…

Using their backpack tech, the best friends successfully travel back to the day when Calvin was killed by police officers. CJ and Sebastien don’t get it right the first time around, however — or the first few times, for that matter — and only have but so many attempts to try and save him. With only two jumps left, time is literally ticking and… you’ll have to tune into Netflix on May 17 to see how this tragic, and all too relatable, story ends.

ALSO: Yassss, Queen! Little Star Marsai Martin Becomes Youngest Executive Producer In Hollywood History

Earlier this month, after cast and crew wrapped up filming, Bristol hit Instagram excited about his directorial debut.

“Today, Friday, April 12th, in the Year of Our Lord 2019, at 11:35AM,” he wrote… “I am officially done with my first feature film with my Morehouse Brother, @officialspikelee and with the hottest film studio on this damn planet, @netflix, a little movie called SEE YOU YESTERDAY! I cannot wait to share what we created to the rest of the Earth. See y’all at Tribeca.”

See his post below and check out the trailer up top.

Watch: Two Black Teens Time Travel To Save A Young Man Slain By Police In This Upcoming Netflix Drama was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: