Sony Announces “God of War’ Doc “Raising Kratos” Commerating The Games Anniversary

PlayStation 4’s classic (debate your uncle) God of War shook the video game world when it was released last year April 20. To celebrate the games anniversary, Sony announced a new documentary Raising Kratos that will give fans a never before seen look at how the game came to life.

First teased on Friday (Apr 19), the documentary will feature commentary from the game’s director Cory Barlog as well as showing the mocap stars who played Freya, Atreus and the mythical ax throwing protagonist Kratos. Plus we will get to see hilarious shenanigans that took place with the rest of the Sony Santa Monica team as they came together to craft the masterpiece that is God of War.

Happy first anniversary, God of War! Celebrate with Raising Kratos, an upcoming feature-length documentary on the incredible adventure's creation. Watch the trailer: https://t.co/ELvh35GmrJ pic.twitter.com/nI9QgEEILF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2019

Per PlayStation:

“It’s only fitting on the one-year Anniversary, we’re excited to share this peek behind the curtain of God of War’s very own Santa Monica Studio with a trailer for our upcoming film, Raising Kratos. This full-length feature documentary, coming very soon to PlayStation YouTube, is an exploration into the massive undertaking it took to change the course of the God of War franchise.”

Rasing Kratos has no release date as of yet, but the full-length feature definitely looks like something fans of God of War will appreciate. The PlayStation 4 exclusive which took Kratos from the world of Ancient Greece into the realm of Norse Mythology was well-received by the video game press and took home Game of The Year at the 2019 Video Game Awards besting Rockstar Games’ Western darling Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Celeste.

God of War also became PlayStation’s fastest selling exclusive moving an impressive 3.1 million units just three days after its release before Marvel’s Spider-Man swung past it. The reception to the game even brought Balrog to tears, and understandably so because it took years to bring the game to fruition and it delivered.

If you haven’t played God of War do yourself a favor and cop this game immediately, you’re doing yourself a disservice. For those who have, watch the trailer for Raising Kratos below and try not to get a little teary eyed watching it. We will keep you updated on a release date when it is announced.

