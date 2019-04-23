Broccoli City Festival Co-Founder, Darryl Perkins Shares Their Purpose & How It All Began

Did you know that the Broccoli City Festival started off as an observation? Darryl Perkins and some of his friends were celebrating Earth Day but noticed there wasn’t a space for people that looked like them to learn and share in this interest together. That’s when Broccoli City was born.

The very first festival was 7 years ago with 3,500 like minded people coming together and now there is expected to be over last years amount of 35,000 people gathering at FedEx Field. Darryl learned while studying Cultural Anthropology, which is the study of human societies and cultures and their development, at Howard University how historically the importance of Music and Food are to our nourishment. So combining everything together only seemed right. This is how they made caring about the earth and our environment cool!

Last Year, Nipsy Hussle graced the stage and there will be a special tribute to him at this year’s festival!

Darryl also shares that after the festival, things don’t end. They have programs happening all year round. So make sure you are getting involved and find out more information below…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: