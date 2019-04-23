Former UFC Fighter Rodrigo de Lima Dead At 26 After Incident With Uber Driver

Ex-UFC fighter Rodigro de Lima died on Sunday (Apr.20) after being involved in an incident with a rideshare driver in Belém, Brazil.

According to an ESPN Brazil, authorities say de Lima argued with the driver identified as Jefferson Roger Maciel and left his car. Maciel struck de Lima from behind killing the UFC fighter and fleeing the scene of the hit and run incident. In another report from Tom Towers of the Daily Star, UFC welterweight Michael Prazeres shared even more details revealing that Maciel initially left the petrol station and then returned and hit de Lima who was with his friends from behind.

Police are still searching for Maciel.

De Lima who was known as “Monstro” was 9-3-1 during his professional career. He got his start in the UFC shortly after winning the Jungle Fight back in 2013 by making Gabriel Toussaint submit. He competed in the welterweight division briefly from 2014 to 2015. De Lima faced Neil Magny and Efrain Escudero in 2014 and 2015 losing both matches. His last fight against Luiz Fabiano was the co-main event of Shooto Brazil 85 where he came out victorious forcing his opponent to tap out.

De Lima was 26-years-old when he died and is survived by his wife and two children. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in their time of mourning.

