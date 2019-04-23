Maryland Governor Considering Run Against President Trump

Gov. Larry Hogan may throw his hat into the ring. He said Tuesday he’s seriously considering a run against President Donald Trump in the presidential primary.

During the “Politics & Eggs” series at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Gov. Hogan told the audience, “People have asked me to give this some serious thought, and I think I owe it to them to give it serious consideration.”

In the latest Goucher poll, a third of those surveyed thought Hogan should run for president but, 55% said he shouldn’t do it.

When asked how he would balance the country’s budget if he were to win the White House, Gov. Hogan cited the importance of controlling spending by ensuring Republican and Democrats work together.

