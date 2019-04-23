Diddy & Family Grace The Cover Of Essence [PHOTOS]

From the father son dance battles to the daddy daughter bonding moments, Diddy and his children have been showing us the cutest family moments on social media.
As if that cuteness wasn’t enough, Diddy and his children – Quincy (Kim Porter’s son with Al B.Sure), Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie- show off their their Sunday’s best as they appear on the cover of Essence Magazine’s May issue.
🚨New Cover Alert: Kim Porter’s life ended too soon, but her legacy as an incredible mother lives on, because her family was the center of her world. "It was like some superhero s–t. I ain't even gonna lie. On some level, I knew she was training me for this." @Diddy's tribe is adjusting to life after tragedy and opening up about loving and losing Kim in our May issue. On stands now. #EssenceDidThat Tap the 🔗in bio for more. #RipKimPorter (📷: @danascruggs) Stylists: @mariellebobo @jc____91 @mrdoorsee @dereksroche @stillsize2 Barber: @marcusph333 Hair: @keemachang Makeup: @rocidoesmakeup @chrisrichards Set Design: @monsterparty
Almost six months ago, with the loss of Kim Porter, @Diddy's life changed forever. "I would say I'm putting in work to fill shoes that are almost impossible to fill." In our May issue, the father of six opens up about life after tragedy and his family’s healing. #EssenceDidThat Tap the 🔗 in bio for more. #RipKimPorter 🙏🏾 (📷: @danascruggs)
The world was shocked when model, actress, and mother to three of Diddy’s children, Kim Porter passed suddenly in November of last year. In the issue Diddy gets candid about dealing with the loss of Porter, stepping up as a dad, how he protected the children the day the news broke and the legacy Porter left behind. Check out the full interview here.
It’s great to see this family staying strong and enjoying life together.
