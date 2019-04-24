Finally: Wendy Williams Has Completely Cut Off Soon To Be Ex-Husband, Allegedly

Wendy Williams is taking her leave of Kevin Hunter quite seriously. Word is the talk show host started the process of removing her soon to be ex-husband from her personal and business life weeks before she even served him with divorce papers.

Sources close to Wendy tell TMZ … she’s totally cut Kevin Hunter off from her money and has hired a team to ensure all of her finances are secure. We’re told she’s separated their funds and created new accounts … a process that began before she filed for divorce.

Wendy’s officially locked down her own place in Manhattan, as well. Our sources say she signed the lease on her new home a few weeks ago and has already paid rent for the next year.

She and Kevin previously lived together at their home in New Jersey. That’s where that weird story went down in January … when, as we told you, cops conducted a welfare check on Wendy.

As for business matters — we’re told Wendy waffled over whether to keep a professional relationship with Hunter, but ultimately decided to cut all ties. She’s currently looking for a new manager and executive producer.

Word is Hunter received millions to essentially make him go away, but this has yet to be officially confirmed. He was also once accused of poisoning Williams, so there’s that.

Whatever the case, Wendy Williams is moving on, and for many, including Charlamagne Tha God, she should have done this years ago.

