Our Working Woman Wednesday feature, E-Shoon Ashun, The Founder of the “Coming to America” Music Festival

E-Shoon Ashun, who is keeping her origin a secret, is excited to bring together from all over the DMV and beyond to enjoy the music of artist from some of the many countries in Africa. E-Shoon shared with the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew that she had dreams of becoming a singer but on that journey she learned a lot on the business side. She used those skills to help other artist and is now hosting this amazing event, happening April 27!

E-Shoon says she chose to hold the first festival in DC because the DMV has the highest number of people of African descent living in one area. She also fell in love with The Anthem when she saw it “It like that Ah Ha Moment!”

See the full interview above or below and make sure to keep up with everything going on with the festival!

https://comingtoamericamusicfestival.com/

