Creek Boyz Turn Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Into A Banger

“Backwoods, no Dutches.”

The Creek Boyz have put a Charm City spin on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The beat is the same, but the song itself is an ode to Cross Creek Homes and other Baltimore County mainstays such as Liberty Road. In the subsequent video, you can catch the Creek Boyz riding around with “the dummies in the back seat” and evading parents (or trying to) as they get laid. It’s everything the average black West Baltimorean boy enjoys wrapped up neatly in tightly rolled “Backwoods, no Dutches.”

“Cross Creek Homes” has already garnered attention from Lil Nas X himself who shared the group’s blunt paper preference. Waka Flocka also tweeted the Twitter clip.

The official video has racked up more than 100,000 views on Youtube. Check it out below.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" got the remix treatment once again and this latest offering is not from Young Thug as rumored, but from CupcakKe. The Chicago femcee flipped the catchy country single into a reverse cowgirl anthem aptly named "Old Town Hoe." With lines like, "I forgot to shave, so this p*ssy looks like hay. April showers on that d*ck baby then shower up in May [me]," "Old Town Hoe" falls in line with the self-proclaimed Marilyn MonHoe's other singles "Squidward Nose" and, most recently, "Bird Box." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90aQaAfXeGs&feature=youtu.be But, thanks to the popularity of "Old Town Road," "Old Town Hoe," might be the song that pushes CupcakKe further into the public eye where we're sure she'll continue to let her freak flag fly.

Creek Boyz Turn Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Into A Banger was originally published on 92q.com

