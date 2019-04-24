Creek Boyz Turn Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Into A Banger

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The Creek Boyz have put a Charm City spin on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The beat is the same, but the song itself is an ode to Cross Creek Homes and other Baltimore County mainstays such as Liberty Road. In the subsequent video, you can catch the Creek Boyz riding around with “the dummies in the back seat” and evading parents (or trying to) as they get laid. It’s everything the average black West Baltimorean boy enjoys wrapped up neatly in tightly rolled “Backwoods, no Dutches.”

“Cross Creek Homes” has already garnered attention from Lil Nas X himself who shared the group’s blunt paper preference. Waka Flocka also tweeted the Twitter clip.

Yo this shix 🔥 Fire https://t.co/PuozSQb1Xg — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) April 23, 2019

The official video has racked up more than 100,000 views on Youtube. Check it out below.

