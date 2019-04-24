JAY-Z’s Foundation Is Helping Kids Go on a Week-Long Tour to Visit HBCUs

JAY-Z has been on a tear of good deeds over the past few months, and the latest shows he’s investing in the youth.

With Accepted Students Day happening around the country, The Shawn Carter Foundation teamed up with Toyota to launch an HBCU college tour for prospective students. According to VIBE, the tour is set to last a week and will take some of the best and brightest students from the New York/New Jersey area historically Black colleges and universities located along the East Coast, from D.C. to Atlanta. Not only will the select students have the chance to meet with college counselors to gain tons of vital information, but they’ll also meet former Shawn Carter Foundation scholars to show them what’s possible with a little hard work and a dream.

Over 125 schools in the New York/New Jersey area have been invited to take part in the college prep workshops¯with some students even getting ACT and SAT prep sessions—to learn how to improve resume skills and dress for success. The tour will be kicked off this Thursday with Hov’s mom, Gloria Carter, who helped launch the foundation in 2003, in tow.

As a certified legend in Hip Hop, Jay has been paying it forward as of late by helping his contemporaries who’ve contributed to the culture and the new age stars who’ve gotten caught up.

In December 2018, Lil Wayne revealed that he considers Jay a “real friend” because he helped him pay off back taxes.

“There’s people like JAY-Z. He helped me when I was really, really, really down. Really, really, really down,” Wayne said onstage at the time. “Jay don’t want me to tell nobody. That man helped me with my taxes. He’s a real friend, y’all.

Carter was also instrumental in helping free Meek Mill from jail after he violated probation, and even helped Lil Uzi Vert amid a label dealing with Generation Now that made it difficult to release music.

