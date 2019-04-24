What Curse?: Drake Jokes About “Hex” After Toronto Raptors Boot The Orlando Magic

Drake is well aware that fans think he is a bad omen when it comes to supporting their favorite sports franchises. After his Toronto Raptor made light work of the Orlando Magic, the Drizzy made light of the alleged Hex when talking to reporters.

It would seem so far his hometown team is safe from the bad juju. After the Raptors sealed the deal against the Magic, the Six God made light of the rumored curse that alleges any team he roots for is doomed to lose.

“You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?”

Drake to the media on his way out of the building. "You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 24, 2019

Last week talks of the legendary curse surfaced after the rapper took a picture with PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa. Following the IG moment, the French soccer club lost 5-1, the worst defeat in the team’s history, also losing their team captain and another player to injury. Italian club AS Roma “jokingly” tweeted its players were banned from taking photos with Drake until the season is over.

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

The Toronto Maple Leafs also were the victims of the curse. Just recently the “God’s Plan” crafter attended a playoff matchup with the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs lost the game 6-4 and eventually would lose the series 4-3. While it looks like the Raptors are curse proof, for now, there is still time for the hex to take its course. This is the same squad that has Kyle Lowry on its team.

In the meantime someone, please hand this man a Golden State Warriors jersey, we want to see how real this curse is. This is purely for research purposes of course.

—

Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

