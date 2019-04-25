You Care: Blac Chyna Admitted To Harvard Online Business School

Blac Chyna is going to Harvard. The Finesse Queen, although she stays steeped in struggle, has been admitted to the Harvard Online Business School.

Reports TMZ:

Chyna has been accepted to take a course at the Harvard Business School — well, the online version … but hey, it’s still Harvard.

The reality star/former stripper got her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics … teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions. The course is a substantial time investment — 40 hours over 8 weeks.

Chyna posted a lengthy reflection on her life earlier this week, saying, “I am working to be the best me.”

More power to Blac Chyna since she is trying to be a better version of herself.

