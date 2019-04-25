Blac Chyna is going to Harvard. The Finesse Queen, although she stays steeped in struggle, has been admitted to the Harvard Online Business School.
Reports TMZ:
Chyna has been accepted to take a course at the Harvard Business School — well, the online version … but hey, it’s still Harvard.
The reality star/former stripper got her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics … teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions. The course is a substantial time investment — 40 hours over 8 weeks.
Chyna posted a lengthy reflection on her life earlier this week, saying, “I am working to be the best me.”
More power to Blac Chyna since she is trying to be a better version of herself.
That’s all we got.
—
Photo: Getty
You Care: Blac Chyna Admitted To Harvard Online Business School was originally published on hiphopwired.com