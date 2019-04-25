Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Some Coachella concertgoers came home with an unwanted souvenir.

According to TMZ, there was a spike in Herpes at this years festival.

More than a thousand cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.

During the first 2 days of the festival, 250 people were treated for Herpes.

Yikes! It almost makes you wish you weren’t there.

Source: TMZ

Ewwwww: Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019 was originally published on 92q.com