Talk about black excellence! Antoinette Love, a New Orleans teen, has been accepted to 115 colleges across the U.S. In addition to all of those acceptance letters, pictured below, Love has also been offered 3.7 million in scholarships!
Love is a senior at International High School of New Orleans and plans to visit schools in the upcoming weeks and make a decision on where she will attend in May. Love is a member of several honor societies has a 3.5 GPA and currently has a dual enrollment at a community college. Love will be a first-generation college student.
Black Excellence! New Orleans Teen Receives 115 College Acceptance Letters and Over 3.7 Million in Scholarships! was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com