Fall From Grace: Sebastian Telfair Found Guily In Weapons Case, Facing 15 Years In Prison

Sebastian Telfair’s struggle that is his life has seen to reach its climax. The former high school basketball star was found guilty by a jury in NYC in his weapons case TMZ reports.

Telfair is due back in court in June for sentencing and is facing up to 15 years in prison. Telfair’s trouble began June 2017 in Brooklyn when he was pinched by the NYPD and was carrying three loaded handguns, a semi-automatic pistol, tons of ammunition, extended magazines two bags of marijuana, and a ballistic vest while riding around in his Ford F-150 pick up truck.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

Telfair pled not guilty to the charges, but two years later the jury dropped the hammer on him. Telfair was once one of the biggest high school basketball stars coming out of Brooklyn. After his time at Abraham Lincoln high school, the Coney Island native had a choice between going to Louisville to kickstart a collegiate run or straight to league, he chose the latter.

Unfortunately for Telfair his 12 seasons in the NBA were not as glorious as his high school basketball career. Once he was selected 13th overall int he 2004 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers, Telfair could never get his professional career going. He became a journeyman landing on 8 teams the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder which was his final team before bowing out of the league.

During his nearly decade professional basketball playing career, Telfair was becoming more known for his antics off the court than on it. Before his 2017 run-in with the law, Telfair was arrested and charged back in 2007 for felony possession of a weapon. It’s clear he liked to shoot guns more than basketballs, we hope Telfair can get his life together.

Photo: Alex Goodlett / Getty

