Congratulations: Lira Galore & Pierre Thomas Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Lira Galore and Pierre “Pee” Thomas. The Instagram model and her ex-boyfriend (who just had a baby with one of her ex-friends) welcomed a beautiful girl this week.

Hitting Twitter with a video of the newborn beauty, Lira (formerly engaged to rapper Rick Ross) wrote “Edges laid period.”

The new mom went on to talk about how blessed she is but also mentioned the pains of childbirth. “Blessed. My daughter is perfect,” the wrote. “However when I say giving birth ain’t no hoe… lord,” she added.

Meanwhile, no public announcement from Quality Control cofounder Pee but he did post a photo of himself and his little one on his IG Story.

