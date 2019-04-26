Skins Trade Back Into The First Round To Select DE Montez Sweat

The Skins front line just got a lot stronger.

Washington swapped picks with Indianapolis and selected edge rusher Montez Sweat with the 26th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Sweat was one of the standouts at this years NFL combine, running at fast 4.41 40 yard dash. However, some mock drafts had him going possibly top ten, Sweat was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which results in thickening of the heart walls. Because of the news, some teams took him off their draft boards entirely.

According to reports, Sweat recently met with Houston Texans team doctor Dr. James Muntz and was told he had been misdiagnosed.

Washington traded a 2019 second-round pick (No. 46) and a 2020 second-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to draft Sweat.

Now, the 6-6, 260 pound Sweat joins one of the most formidable front sevens in the NFL with ends Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen, Nose tackle Daron Payne and fellow linebackers Ryan Kerrigan, Mason Foster and Reuben Foster.

In his three-year career with Michigan State and Mississippi State, Sweat compiled 23.5 sacks (12.5 in his senior season with Mississippi State) and 105 tackles, 30.5 for loss.

