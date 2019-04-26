Today’s HOT Topic: Twitter & Instagram Decide To Unlike The Likes

Twitter & Instagram are rethinking their design. Both creators admit that they kind of regret having the number of “likes” a post gets, show to the public because of how much it has impacted so many people in a negative way. There are so many young people that have grown up with social media and need the validation from their peers. This has caused anxiety in more young people and the CEOs of Twitter and Instagram want to change that.

What do you think? Should the “likes” disappear?

