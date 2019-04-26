The “Exit” App: What’s The Pettiest Thing You’ve Done Before You Quit or Got Fired?

We’ve all had that one job that wasn’t worth the stress and it was time to go! Or you may have done something or had a hater in the room and just know that they are going to try to get you fired. But what is the best way of handling these situations? Chey Parker shared that there is a new app from Japan called EXIT and it allows employees to pay and have the app quit for them. Chey thought this was a very petty way to terminate your employment but we figured the DMV had even pettier ways so we asked.

What’s The Pettiest Thing You’ve Done Before You Quit or Got Fired?

Took the whole work truck and gas card with me. Had that joint for a whole three weeks and they still paid me my last check. — Frankie 🅿️ Wright (@FuckPWright) April 26, 2019

Deleted all of the contacts out of the work phone before I returned it and deleted my whole email inbox/sent folder. — ®️ɔᴉʇǝƃolodɐun ⅋ ǝdop (@YouDntKnoMyLife) April 26, 2019

