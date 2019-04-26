Black Woman Arrested After Complaining About Vomit On Daughter’s Seat On A Frontier Flight

A North Carolina woman is facing charges after she was arrested Easter weekend for complaining about vomit on her daughter’s seat on a Frontiers flight.

According to WTVD, Rosetta Swinney, 53, and her 14-year-old daughter was coming back to Raleigh from Vegas when their flight was delayed in order for the crew to clean the plane. However, when her daughter boarded and sat down, she was covered in vomit that had been left behind from a past passenger.

She jumped up and said, ‘Mom, my hands are wet.’ She smelled it. She said, ‘This is vomit, Mom.’ So, we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands,” Swinney said.

Swinney says that when she brought up the mess to a flight attendant, she was met with resistance.

“I don’t know if she got offensive about it, but she turned around to me and said, ‘That’s not my job.’ If it wasn’t her job, why wasn’t it attended to?” Swinney said.

Not surprisingly, Frontier has a different account of what happened.

According to a statement, “the flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned.” That, “they would be provided other seats if available.”

But Swinney and other passengers on the plane say that’s not what happened. The airline added that Swinney got disruptive and police were called to remove them from the plane.

“I’m not getting off,” Swinney says in the video.

“If you don’t get off the plane, everybody’s getting off the plane,” the officer replies.

“They were supposed to clean that up so what was I supposed to do?” Swinney asks.

“I sympathize with you,” the officer says, later adding, “The bottom line is, the airline says you can’t fly.”

She was handcuffed, put in jai for nearly 12 hours, while her daughter was placed in children protective custody.

“I felt humiliated,” Swinney told WTVD, adding, “I felt more bad that my child had to see me be handcuffed and taken away from her.

After getting out of jail, she spent $1,000 on tickets through Delta Air Lines. While Frontier refunded Swinney her money, she has hired a civil rights attorney to help her fight her misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Swinney is due in court in June.

