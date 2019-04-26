Things got hot and heavy in the second episode of Game of Thrones’ eight and final season, where Arya Stark (portrayed by Maisie Williams) lost her virginity. While it wasn’t incestuous as most of the HBO series’ prominent relationships start out, it almost was the case for the shows favorite young assassin.

According to an original pitch from A Song of Fire and Ice author George R.R. Martin, Arya could have been involved in a love triangle with her half-brother, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister. In the outline excerpt, he states:

“Arya will be more forgiving…until she realizes, with terror, that she has fallen in love with Jon [Snow], who is not only her half-brother but a man of the Night’s Watch, sworn to celibacy.”

In the midst of the chaos, Tyrion was going to fall for Arya following the murder of his nephew, Joffrey Baratheon. It only gets wilder from there:

“Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Arya Stark while he’s at it,” continuing from Martin’s outline. “His passion is, alas, unreciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow.”

Woah buddy, as if Jaime and Cersei Lannister was enough to stomach. Barring any other spoilers for the show’s final season, none of this luckily came into fruition. Martin changed some things up eventually, leading to what we all know now for the television series.

Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals Original Incestuous Plans For Arya Stark was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: