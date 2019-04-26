XXXTentacion’s Mother Attempting To Block Baby Mom’s Paternity Test: Report

XXXTentacion‘s (alleged?) baby mother has been trying to establish paternity for her son by requesting samples of the late rapper’s DNA, but XXX’s mom is having no parts of it. Establishing paternity also establishes a claim to XXXTentacion’s estate, so we can’t say we’re surprised there’s beef.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is attempting to get a petition filed by Jenesis Sanchez dismissed.

“Bernard made the filing weeks after Sanchez went to court trying to establish paternity for baby Gekyume in XXX’s estate. Sanchez is also asking the court to allow her to get a DNA sample to help prove her case. It’s unclear why XXX’s mom is against Sanchez’ petition, and she also had her court filings sealed to keep the battle under wraps,” The Blast states, noting that prior to this issue Bernard celebrated Sanchez’s son. “She even shared photos of Sanchez while announcing that XXX had left behind an unborn son,” the site goes on.

As for what exactly Sanchez is requesting, The Blast reports “Sanchez requested the court allow scientific testing of biological samples of both XXXTentacion and Gekyume in the hopes of legally establishing him as the father. Further, she asked the court to order the Office of the Broward County Medical Examiner and Trauma Services to provide DNA samples of XXX to the scientific testing lab. Samples of the star’s DNA have been kept on file due to the ongoing investigation into his murder.”

Hopefully, this doesn’t get ugly. If Gekyume is his son, he should receive what he is entitled to. Period and moving right along.

