John Singleton continues to fight for his life. The esteemed creative is critically ill and his family is taking precaution.

As per Deadline the Los Angeles native suffered a large stroke in early April. Singleton appears to have been in a coma since. While details of his condition have yet to be shared with the public all signs point to him being in a real bad spot. Newly filed court documents show that his mother, Shelia Ward, has requested to be granted conservatorship.

Her filing states that he is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.” If the application is approved his mother will be appointed as the ward and can legally oversee John’s day to day affairs. It was announced on April 17 the director was unresponsive at a California medical facility. An outpouring on social media for his speedy recovery came shortly after.

Singleton has several classic movies under his belt including the iconic Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, and Baby Boy. He also directed the “Remember The Time” video for Michael Jackson. Prayers up.

Photo: Tony Forte / WENN.com

Director John Singleton Is Still In A Coma, Mother Requests Conservatorship was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: