Struggle Sorceress Azealia Banks Hit With $137K Lawsuit Over Credit Card Debt

Azealia Banks once again is turning heads, not for her formidable musical ability but for reasons outside her profession. The talented, if struggle-adjacent, rapper was served with papers regarding a six-figure lawsuit over credit card debt.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a New York process server claims to have tracked down the New York rapper on April 5 at 10:17 AM.

The docs state the server claims Banks came outside of her New York City apartment to collect a UPS delivery, and when the delivery man asked her last name, she responded, “Banks.”

The server says he proceeded to hand over the docs but claims the woman changed her tune and told him Banks lived there but she was not home and refused to give up her name.

Tough times.

Perhaps Banks will address this in her new podcast series.

