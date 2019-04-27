We’re not that far removed from Future’s most recent album release The WIZRD and since it’s drop earlier this year it feels like Future’s been dropping a new clip every other week in support of his album as he should.

Today Future Hndrxx returns with a new visual for “F&N” where a bullet hole ridden room is the backdrop and thick nurses with Cyclops shades are the eye candy. Can’t front them shades type hard.

Yella Beezy meanwhile throws a fancy party in a trap house looking spot for his Quavo and Gucci Mane assisted clip to “Bacc At It Again.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Pounds and Smoke DZA, and more.

FUTURE – “F&N”

YELLA BEEZY, QUAVO & GUCCI MANE – “BACC AT IT AGAIN”

YOUNG BUCK – “ROAD TRIP”

POUNDS & SMOKE DZA – “TOO MUCH”

SNAK THE RIPPER FT. R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – “KNUCKLE SANDWICH”

LANDON CUBE – “MAKEUP”

TRUTH FT. TRAGEDY KHADAFI – “TNT”

Future “F&N,” Yella Beezy, Quavo & Gucci Mane “Bacc At It Again” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: