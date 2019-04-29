Pharrell Brings Out Jay Z, Diddy, Snoop, Charlie Wilson, Chris Brown, SZA, Jhene Aiko & More At The First Ever #SomethingInTheWater Festival!

There’s just something in that Virginia water and now everyone knows it! Pharrell successfully put on an amazing festival for his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia with major star power, over 45k in attendance and no violence or issues whatsoever!

Ever seen a swag surf this huge next to the beach like this? Peep a video of how lit the crowd was before the stars even hit the stage.

Jay Z, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Timberland, Missy Elliot, Teddy Riley, Pusha T, DRAM, SZA, Jhene Aiko, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Anderson Paak, Charlie Wilson, Lil Duval, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Tyler The Creator, Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton, Mary Mary and so many more performed on the #SITW stage! Right by the water!

Pharrell brings out surprise guest: JAY Z! And yes, Queen Bey was spotted backstage.

For more, search the hashtag #SITW! Next year is sure to be even more epic!

