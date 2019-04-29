CLOSE
Angie Ange In The Morning
HomeAngie Ange In The MorningAngie's Newness

Angie’s HOT Topic: DC Greens Introduces “Produce Prescriptions” To Get Ward 8 Healthy

Leave a comment
Black women shopping for produce in grocery store

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty

Ward 8 is definitely doing something new and great! DC Greens, a nonprofit organization has partnered with the Giant grocery store on Alabama Ave in Southeast to offer “Produce Prescriptions”. Doctors can give a $20 voucher to buy fresh fruits and vegetables instead of prescribing pills.

You may be asking, “But is it working?” NBC Washington was able to speak with Adrienne Dove said she has DC Greens to Thank for helping her change her eating habits which allowed her to lose 100 pounds!

Learn More About the Program HERE.

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close