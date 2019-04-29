Angie’s HOT Topic: DC Greens Introduces “Produce Prescriptions” To Get Ward 8 Healthy

Ward 8 is definitely doing something new and great! DC Greens, a nonprofit organization has partnered with the Giant grocery store on Alabama Ave in Southeast to offer “Produce Prescriptions”. Doctors can give a $20 voucher to buy fresh fruits and vegetables instead of prescribing pills.

You may be asking, “But is it working?” NBC Washington was able to speak with Adrienne Dove said she has DC Greens to Thank for helping her change her eating habits which allowed her to lose 100 pounds!

Learn More About the Program HERE.

