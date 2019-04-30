Students Caught In Blackface After Photo Circulates On Social Media

An investigation is underway after two students at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda posted a photo of themselves in blackface with the ‘N-word’ superimposed over it.

Walt Whitman High School principal Dr. Robert W. Dodd released the following statement to parents regarding the issue:

Dear Parents and Students-

The purpose of this letter is to inform you about an incident that occurred over the weekend involving Whitman High School students. It came to our attention that two students posted an image of themselves in blackface and used the n-word while describing their picture. The image was posted on a private social media account but was seen by many of our students. The Montgomery County Police Department were notified this morning and assisted us in investigating the use of this racist term. The image was further shared online and has been deeply disturbing to our students, staff, and parent community. I want to emphasize as strongly as possible that this type of behavior will not be tolerated at Walt Whitman High School. Students who were involved will receive significant consequences under the Montgomery County Public School’s Code of Conduct. In addition, this event has been reported to the police as a hate-bias incident.

Our efforts to build students’ cultural proficiency at Walt Whitman High School are critical and ongoing. Unfortunately, this most recent incident is another indication that this work needs to be intensified so that all of our students feel safe and valued each day. As I mentioned in my letter last week, students in the Minority Scholars Program (MSP), with the support of teachers and administrators, are presenting in math classes examples of the inequities and struggles that minority students experience at Whitman. The conversations in these initial sessions have been powerful and our students are taking a leading role. Tomorrow, I am meeting with Dr. Brian Scriven, Director of School Support and Improvement, and Mr. Troy Boddy, Director of the Equity Initiatives Unit in MCPS, to further discuss incidents of racial intolerance, review the perception data we have gathered from students and parents this school year, and ultimately develop a plan that will directly address racism, organizational inequities, and cultural proficiency.

Every student deserves to feel like Walt Whitman is their school. Racist incidents have a profoundly negative impact on how our students of color and their families perceive the safety, education, and support our school has to offer. Again, I want to reiterate that acts of racism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Walt Whitman. I ask that all parents discuss with their child the critical importance of respecting others, the dangers related to posting on social media, and the far-reaching consequences for both the perpetrator and those targeted by damaging racial incidents.

Thank you for your continued support. Do not hesitate to call me at 240-740-4800 if you have any questions.

Robert W. Dodd, Ed.D.

Principal