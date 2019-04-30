CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland

Leave a comment
2017 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Sad news for the Braxton family.

Toni Braxton niece, Lauren Braxton, died Monday. She was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., the only son in the Braxton clan.

He said Lauren, who went by the nickname LoLo, died as a result of a heart condition.

She was 24.

RIP.

Source: TMZ

Toni Braxton’s Top 15 Songs

16 photos Launch gallery

Toni Braxton’s Top 15 Songs

Continue reading Toni Braxton’s Top 15 Songs

Toni Braxton’s Top 15 Songs

Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close