Sad news for the Braxton family.

Toni Braxton niece, Lauren Braxton, died Monday. She was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., the only son in the Braxton clan.

He said Lauren, who went by the nickname LoLo, died as a result of a heart condition.

She was 24.

RIP.

Source: TMZ

Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland was originally published on magicbaltimore.com