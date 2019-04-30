Chaka Khan Releases ‘Chaka By Indique,’ An Exclusive Hair Collection For ‘Every Woman, Every Wear’

The name Chaka Khan is synonymous with so many powerful words, like “strength,” “overcomer,” and “icon.”

While we’ve known the powerhouse vocalist for her melodic symphonies which have served as the soundtrack to our lives, the imagery imprinted on our brains when we hear the name “Chaka Khan” is her glorious mane.

On Tuesday, the singer will dive into the realm of hair as her hair collection, Chaka By Indique, is made available to the public. The line offers two signature textured looks, iKhanic Curl and iKhanic Straight (both are 18” in length and cost $699) to emulate Chaka’s hair and personality, which has remained bigger and bolder than life. The collection also features a finishing spray called the iKhanic Shine which promises to add a luminous texture to your hair.

“I’ve been in this business a very, very, very long time. I started when I was 17. I am now 66. So I have acquired a great deal of knowledge and I think it’s about time I share it,” Chaka said in an interview with HelloBeautiful.

“I think that hair is powerful, like Samson,” she continued, evoking the Biblical character. “I believe that there is power in hair and it means a lot how you treat your hair, and it tells everybody who you are. Your hair makes a major statement.”

The vocalist teamed up with one of the most well-known and trusted hair brands in the world to give her fans a high quality product that she hopes will resonate as seamlessly as her music.

Chaka, her longtime hair stylist George R. Fuller, along with Indique’s co-founder and creative director, Ericka Dotson, conceptualized the brand, putting great thought and effort into every strand, coil and crinkle. Between the three of them exists over 50 years of experience in the hair care field.

“The process took a bit longer than we had expected, but all for good reason just to make sure we had our ducks in a row. And we want to make sure that anytime we bring anything to the market, it has to be something that’s you know, proper. Especially with Chaka,” Dotson said.

“It made sense for Chaka and who she is,” Fuller said. “The thing I think that’s great about this is, is that Chaka is teaching women to truly embrace your natural…she’s always been about it, she’s not jumping on a band wagon. This has always been her platform, so it makes sense for her to speak on something that’s true to who she really is,” he continued.

Now the dynamic trio will continue to work full steam ahead on the next iteration to possibly expand the brand to include ponytails and even playful looks like cheetah and tiger print extensions.

Fuller reveals that while Chaka’s transition into hair seemed like a no-brainer, the singer was at first hesitant to take the leap of faith. However, she’s now fully embraced her hair icon status and is ready to offer Indique fans and clients a glimpse into the glamour that makes her a world-renown singer, writer, activist and entrepreneur.

So if you’re looking for a bold, playful look for your next hair adventure, you don’t have to look any further, Chaka By Indique is here!

You can check out the line at www.chakabyindique.com or www.indiquehair.com!

Chaka Khan Releases ‘Chaka By Indique,’ An Exclusive Hair Collection For ‘Every Woman, Every Wear’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

