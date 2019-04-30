Via Madamenoire:

You’re sneezing and coughing and hacking up a lung, and your partner lies in bed next to you and goes “I don’t care if you’re sick, baby, I still want you.”

While the idea of being desired sexually with tissues stuffed up your nose may be thrilling, getting it on in the midst of a nasty battle of illness is not the best idea.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The big concern is transmitting your infection from you to your partner, or vice-versa, depending on who’s sick,” Eshani Dixit, sex educator and medical student told Refinery 29.

Should You Be Having Sex While You’re Fighting Illness? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com