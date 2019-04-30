PlayboyLorPapi Brought the Horses to Baltimore Before “Old Town Road”

Baltimore artist @Playboylorpapi released his new single, “Joe Brown” and actually brought the horses out to ride around West Baltimore!

Playboylorpapi’s new single was also featured on the viral No Jumper podcast.

The year of 2019 may actually be a good one for our hometown artists to finally get the proper respect and acknowledgement!

