The Tekashi 6ix9nine saga continues to play out like an extended Law & Order story arc. In the latest episode, the Brooklyn rapper may take the stand against the alleged Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods caught up in federal racketeering charges.

It’s already come to light that the “Gummo” rapper has been singing, hoping to get a potential 47-year sentence reduced to as little as possible.

Although a number of the men charged have already taken plea deals, there are a few who may go to trial. If they do, Tekashi could potentially take the stand against them.

Reports Page Six:

While several Nine Trey members have already pleaded guilty to charges that include gun and narcotics charges, there are five others who may go to trial.

A federal prosecutor told a judge at a hearing on Tuesday that the government is still working on plea negotiations with defendants and that the cases of “less than three” of the defendants may go to trial in September.

The willingness of the tatted-up tattletale — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez and who originally hails from Bushwick, Brooklyn — to work with prosecutors has apparently already gotten him into trouble with former accomplices.

According to court papers, the feds picked up a conversation between Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones, who pleaded guilty on April 4 to a narcotics distribution charge, and an unidentified man on a wiretap in which Jones could be heard saying that Tekashi would get “super violated.”

As usual, real-life criminals, allegedly, refused to take heed to HBO’s ‘The Wire.’

As for Tekashi, the troll rapper was never about that street life. So anyone genuinely surprised that he’s acting like a civilian (read: if you see a crime, say something), wasn’t paying very much attention.

—

Photo: Splash

Tekashi 6ix9ine May Take The Stand Against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: