B2K’s Raz B Arrested For Domestic Violence

Looks like Raz B is reportedly behind bars following an alleged domestic violence incident with his girlfriend. According to reports the incident went down in Minneapolis. The singer was taken into custody for domestic violence by strangulation after officials took photos of his girlfriend’s alleged injuries.

This story is still developing as the details surface but we do know the singer is scheduled to perform with his bandmates on stage at the Target Center in Minneapolis for their reunion tour, but is currently being held without bail.

