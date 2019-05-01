CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3!

Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Woah baby! Eva Marcille is preparing to be a mom of three!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells PEOPLE that she is 17 weeks pregnant with her third child and second with hubby Michael Sterling.

Marcille, 34, shared the news along with some super cute maternity photos, showing her taking a drink from a smoothie glass in bed while her bare belly (complete with a drawn-on face) “sips” from its own straw.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” Marcille tells PEOPLE of her little one on the way. Baby No. 3 will join the couple’s 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae, 5, from a previous relationship.

“Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all,” she joked.

View this post on Instagram

🌻 link in bio🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close