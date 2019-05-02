JAY-Z & Meek Mill Meet With Robert Kraft Amidst His Spa Case

Robert Kraft continues to live a very charmed life. Even with his name in the middle of scandal he is keeping good company.

TMZ is reporting that the New England Patriots owner has is still shaking and moving out with some big names. Earlier this week the billionaire was seen chatting with both JAY-Z, Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. The four moguls met for REFORM Alliance; an organization whose goal is to bring more common sense to the United States criminal justice system. Led by CNN’s Van Jones, the group discussed reform, policy, advancing employment opportunities and more.

Rob’s attendance is especially interesting as he is currently fighting to keep video footage of him allegedly getting sexually serviced by a masseuse at the now infamous Orchids of Asia Spa in Florida. His legal team addressed the court in Palm Beach County stating “the requirements to curtail what can be captured must be scrutinized and high levels of responsibility must be met to avoid the intrusion on the activities of the innocent. These strict standards were simply not met in this case. There was no effort made to avoid capturing innocent activity behind the closed-door of a massage room. There is no other remedy but to suppress the evidence gathered.”

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution. He is due at court in late May.

