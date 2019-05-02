When will people learn that 50 Cent’s fountain of petty will never run dry? Young Buck was reminded yet again of this cold fact.

Curtis put his G-Unit Records frenemy on blast yet again. The two have had an on and off online tension for the last couple of weeks stemming from some allegations that Buck was having relations with a transgender woman.

Recently Mr. Ten A Key went on a lengthy Instagram Live session where he challenged Fif to a Rap battle and claimed the Queens native was stalling his career by not letting him out of his contract. Naturally, the “I Get Money” rapper took this opportunity to punish him with more slander.

On Wednesday, May 1 Jackson posted a screenshot of a GoFundMe opened to raise money to settle Young Buck’s balance from his record label expenses. “ help Young buck get away from Fofty, just make a donation and set your favorite rapper free. #fofty wants his f***ing money.”

This is not the first time “Fofty” has put Buck’s career in a coffin. In 2008 he released audio of a conversation where the Nashville native admitted to having severe financial problems and ended up crying when asking his boss for help.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Troll Of Duty: 50 Cent Clowns Young Buck Via A GoFundMe Page was originally published on hiphopwired.com

