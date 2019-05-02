Unified Light Middleweight Champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd is set to face Julian Williams in what looks to be an explosive matchup. Hurd is coming off of a 4th round Knockout victory vs. Euro-Boxer Jason Welborn while “J-Rock” Williams quickly dispatched of Francisco Javier Castro in the 2nd round of their matchup. So can we expect their bout to go the distance?

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also, Hurd talks about the DMV Boxing scene, a potential matchup with Jermell or Jermall Charlo and his major goal of becoming the Undisputed 154 Pound Champion.

Make sure you tune into Fox on May 10th for Hurd vs. Williams at the Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Voices: Jarrett Hurd Aims To Become The Undisputed 154 Pound Champion was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: