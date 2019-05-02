Team MAGA: Tiger Woods To Visit The White House

Tiger Woods became a comeback story for the ages with his win at the Masters in April. So of course, the Cablinasian Sensation will be visiting the White House to kick it with this homie, Russian-selected President Donald Trump.

White House liar…ahem…press secretary announced Woods would be coming in Monday to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor.

What, you thought all those Black people rallying behind Tiger Woods would mean suddenly he was going to be woke? You would have lost that bet.

Woods is a longtime Trump golf buddy, despite Cheeto demonstrating he is nothing short of a white supremacist with his hateful rhetoric and actions.

Is what it is, so ask yourself, whose team is Tiger Woods on?

President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 2, 2019

