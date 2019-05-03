FX Announces ‘Snowfall’ Season 3 Premiere Date, John Singleton’s Emmitt Till Film Still On Track

With the sad news of the legendary John Singleton’s passing with are left not only with his classics but with mixed feelings about what will happen to our lates favorite characters on his current project with FX!

Well, FX just announced the third season of Snowfall will premiere July 10th at 10pm!

“Everybody is sad, but everybody is also moving forward because that’s what John would’ve wanted,” Snowfall executive producer Trevor Engleson said. He was also Singleton’s manager. “It felt like the actors were hearing what John would’ve said, ‘Use that real-life emotion in your performance.”

As far as Singleton’s and Taraji P. Henson’s long time passion project, the Emmett Til film, reports say, although they had to take a step back to work more on the budget, the show remains on track for its summer premiere!

Before his passing, Singleton offered an opportunity to Sonu Gonera to work with Henson on the film. It is said to be produced by Steven Spielberg.

