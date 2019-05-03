Three Days Left! Enter This Contest To Watch The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale With Khaleesi

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, you could win big and give back at the same time.

The brunette beauty, who plays a platinum blonde dragon queen on the hit HBO series, is holding a competition to raise awareness for her charity SameYou. After suffering from two life-threatening aneurysms, Clarke has been giving back to brain injury and stroke victims and is asking fans to help out too. You can donate anywhere from $10 (which buys you 100 entries into the contest) to $5,000 (which buys you 50,000) and if you’re name is drawn, you’ll get to watch the finale episode of Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons in London!

Here’s a full description of what you’d win from Omaze.com:

“This is it. Our countdowns are coming to an end and the final season of Game of Thrones is finally here. And the only thing that’s better than ending with an epic GoT-themed finale party with your friends? An epic evening with the Mother of Dragons herself! You and your three binge-watching buddies are hanging with Emilia Clarke and scoring your own private viewing of the very last episode that’s sure to leave us all speechless. You’ll get to know Emilia, ask her all the tea (but no final episode spoilers) on what it was like to be part of this amazing show and take tons of fun photos that’ll help you remember this day forever. Then, you and your friend will find out the fates of all our favorite characters in Westeros during a super exclusive and private screening where you’re free to yell/scream/cry/gasp as the finale unfolds. Who will live? Who will die? Who will sit on the Iron Throne? As First of Your Name, Winner of This Dream Experience, you’ll find out soon. Flights (not on dragons) and hotel are covered.”

“SameYou is Emilia Clarke’s charity that helps young adults become themselves again after brain injury and stroke. Your donation will help fund their research program with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston to help discover new ways of recovery for young adults after brain injury,” Omaze writes.

Click here to enter and read the full terms and conditions of the contest… you must enter by May 6, 2019 at 11:59pm PT. Plus, Clarke talking about the contest, a failed meeting with Beyoncé, and how good Game of Thrones is about to get on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

