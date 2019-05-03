Remy Ma Could Face Jail Time If Found Guilty Of Mollywhopping Brittney Taylor

A punch in the face can have dire consequences for Remy Ma. The Bronx rapper and reality star’s prior history is coming back to bite her in the worst way possible.

TMZ is reporting that the accusations from Brittney Taylor could place Remy Ma back in the bing. Currently, the “Wake Me Up” rapper is under investigation for giving her Love & Hip Hop co-star a black eye. The celebrity gossip website has also received tips saying that the alleged punch she threw could be a violation of her parole.

In March 2008 she was convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion related to the shooting of her former associate Makeda Barnes-Joseph in the stomach. She served 6 years and was released in 2014. Since then she has navigated a successful comeback via music and television all the while being a parolee.

New York State’s Division of Parole is reportedly examining the incident. Earlier this week she plead not guilty where the judge ordered that Remy have no contact with Taylor and imposed an 8 PM curfew. The Boogie Down native has yet to formally comment on the allegations but her mentor and frequent collaborator Fat Joe made it clear he stands with her in a very supportive Instagram post.

