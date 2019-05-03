Jesse Williams Seeks To Deny Ex’s Request To Pay $200K In Legal Fees During Ongoing Divorce Battle

Via Madamenoire:

The legal drama between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, continues to escalate as the two dispute the cost of legal bills.

According to The Blast, Williams recently asked a judge to deny Drake-Lee’s motion which asked Williams to pay $200,000, split between the cost of legal fees and the cost to hire a forensic accountant in preparation for their upcoming divorce hearing. In the filing, Williams claims that he has already paid Lee $270,000 to cover her attorney’s fees and plans on offering no more financial support.

Williams argues that his ex is capable of work and should be able to support herself based on the monthly support allotted from his paycheck.

“Aryn has been able to avoid seeking meaningful employment, preferring instead to comfortably live off her substantial support…and save money while insisting that only Jesse should pay for the litigation fees for BOTH parties in this case,” Williams’ filing reads.

“This court should send Aryn a message that she too is responsible to pay for the attorneys’ fees and that this is not a free ride whereby she can continue to drive up the fees in the case and expect Jesse to foot the bill. Accordingly, if the Court orders and additional contribution to Aryn’s fees, the contribution should come from the $75,000 blocked account subject to relocation at trial,” the filing continues.

During the custody battle over the former couple’s two children, it was revealed that the Grey’s Anatomy actor pays $100,000 in support, which includes $50K for their two children and $50K for spousal support.

Williams and Drake-Lee are also embroiled in a battle over the support fee as the actor has asked a judge to lower the payments. The total was based on Williams’ monthly income which amounts to $521,000 a month. Drake-Lee is also expected to combat the lowered payments in the ongoing divorce proceedings. She feels she is owed $1M in retroactive support.

The couple split in 2017 after they were married in 2012.

