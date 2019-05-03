Jerry Springer is in trouble once again or his show antics SMH

via: LBS

The wrongful death lawsuit, recently filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, alleges that Blake Alvey was ambushed when he filmed his episode of the controversial talk show on May 8, 2018. It was on the set of “The Jerry Springer Show” that he learned his fiancée had been unfaithful and of her plans to leave him – at that point, she’d already sold the engagement ring.

The episode, “Gay Phase… Over,” aired on May 24 and just a few weeks later, Alvey was dead. He shot himself “as a result of severe emotional and mental suffering and anguish” on June 3, 2018, according to the suit, cited by WDRB.

A description for the episode reads: “Cassie has moved on — to her boyfriend’s good friend.”

During the episode, Alvey’s former fiancée reveals to the studio audience that she’d been dating his friend, who also makes an appearance on the show. Alvey and his pal at one point get into a scuffle over their shared love interest before being separated by security in true Springer show fashion.

Jerry Springer Show Sued By Family Of Man Who Killed Himself After Appearing On Show was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: