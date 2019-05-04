Mr. and Mrs. Steve Harvey are dealing with some unfortunate news. Marjorie Harvey‘s ex-husband has reportedly written a tell-all book, that RadarOnline calls a “memoir that threatens to blow the lid off their marriage and run-ins with the law.”

Marjorie’s drug lord ex, Jim Townsend, tells the gossip site he wrote two-thirds of the book in prison and “had reservations” about sharing these stories, because of his kids, but decided to move forward with them anyway.

“I have no allegiance to Marjorie, she showed her hand,” he said, according to RadarOnline. “I’m going…tell my story. It don’t matter [if she knows about it]… I’m pouring my heart out. No one knows what happened but me and Marjorie.”

The FBI and DEA were reportedly investigating Marjorie as far back as the ’90s while she was married to Townsend. Her ex-husband would later be indicted and sentenced to life in prison, although he was pardoned in 2017 by President Barack Obama.

Photo: WENN

Steve Harvey’s Wife’s Drug Lord Ex-Husband Penned Tell-All Memoir: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

