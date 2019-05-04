Joe Budden and Cyn Santana got engaged just four months ago and signs are pointing to the possibility that their union is no more. Although neither party has officially announced the split, the removal of photos and footage from their respective social media pages suggest otherwise.

Hollywood Life reports:

Whoa, Love and Hip Hop fans probably didn’t see this one coming, as Joe Budden, 38, and Cyn Santana, 26, are done. He got down on one knee and proposed to her onstage during a live podcast on Dec. 18, 2018, but they just got in a huge fight and have split up. “Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page, they have split. It just happened, he’s gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It’s very fresh,” a Love and Hip Hop insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The two also stopped following each other on social media.

“Hopefully they can work it out, they have their son and they have a lot of love. They are both very passionate, so hopefully this is a case of fighting hard and loving hard and the hope among their friends is that they will work this out. But as of now she is saying it is over. She seems very upset, hurt and angry,” the source continues..

A scan of their Twitter accounts doesn’t reveal much in the way of clues into what truly happened, and there is some speculation that this is part of a Love & Hip Hop: New York plotline. Hopefully, the parents of toddler Lexington Budden can work things out.

—

Photo: Getty

Did Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Call It Quits? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: