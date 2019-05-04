Toddler’s Amazement Of Michelle Obama’s Portrait Inspires New Children’s Book

Last year an image of toddler Parker Curry staring at the National Portrait Gallery’s painting of former First Lady Michelle Obama in astonishment took over the internet and visually illustrated the power of representation. That special moment—which was captured by a museumgoer—is now the inspiration behind a new children’s book, People reported.

3-Year-Old Girl Turns Viral Moment with Michelle Obama Portrait Into Sweet Children's Book https://t.co/paX6kk0Vm6 — People (@people) May 2, 2019

The book, titled Parker Looks Up, chronicles the adventure of two youngsters who go on a museum trip and are infatuated by the art that they come across during their outing. Parker—who is now 3-years-old—created the book with the help of her mother Jessica Curry. Curry says her daughter’s memorable experience speaks volumes about Michelle Obama’s influence and she was inspired to go beyond the photo and share the moment with youngsters through literature.

“Parker’s every day moment became an extraordinary one, and my sincerest hope is that our book will continue to resonate that moment’s power and promise, its hope and dreams, its inspiration and indelible impact with Parker, her generation, and generations to follow,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “After all, with their inner and profound insight and wisdom, our children are truly our future.”

Parker’s viral photo captured the attention of Obama and since then the families have developed a special connection. The two met in person last year and shared a dance and Parker even got a Twitter shout-out from the former first lady after sharing a photo of her Michelle Obama-inspired Halloween costume.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

The Obama portraits have been a major draw for visitors at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. In March, it was reported that the portraits—which were created by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald—were instrumental in helping the Smithsonian museum break a visitor record.

SEE ALSO:

Obama Portraits Help Break Visitor Record At The National Portrait Gallery

Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Could Become The Best-Selling Memoir In History

Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years 11 photos Launch gallery Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years 1. 1987 Portrait Of John Singleton Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. 1991 Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. 1992 Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. 1992 Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. 1995 Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. 1995 Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. 1998 Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. 2000 Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. 2010 Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. 2015 Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years Life In Photos: John Singleton Through The Years Oscar-nominated movie director John Singleton has died at only 51 years old. The legendary filmmaker and screenwriter suffered a stroke on April 17 and checked himself into a hospital after experiencing weakness in his leg. He was reportedly traveling back home from Costa Rica and the plane flight may have triggered the medical emergency. TMZ reported the stroke as "mild." His spokesperson released a statement earlier Monday announcing the family intended to take Singleton off of life support. "John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up," the statement said in part. "John grew up in South Central L.A with a love of cinema that showed itself early on. He went on to become one of the most lauded graduates of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Within months of graduating, John returned to South Central to shoot his debut feature, Boyz N the Hood. The movie, which was unusually shot in sequence, masterfully captured a story of friendship, youth and the peril of hard choices in a community marred by gang violence. The film earned special honors at its debut at Cannes and Singleton went onto become the youngest director and first African-American writer-director nominated for the Academy Award. Two decades later, the film was placed in the Library of Congress, a marker of its cultural and historical significance." 1991's "Boyz n the Hood" earned Singleton an Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director and has directed episodes of "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," "Empire," and "Billions." In addition, he won two NAACP Image Awards along with an MTV Movie Award. The Los Angeles native leaves behind four children, his mother, his estranged father and his girlfriend. They were all jockeying for position to control the filmmaker’s fortune worth tens of millions of dollars, according to reports. One website had Singleton's net worth listed at $30 million. In honor of his incredible life, see the photos below:

Toddler’s Amazement Of Michelle Obama’s Portrait Inspires New Children’s Book was originally published on newsone.com