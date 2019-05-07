CLOSE
The DMV
All Six Maryland Casino's Made Millions In April 2019

Poker tournament at the Horseshoe casino, in Baltimore, MD.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $145,236,133 in April 2019.

The total is an increase compared to the April 2018 total of $143,491,191.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from April 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $60,237,473, including $45,205,542 for the Education Trust Fund.

Casino gaming revenues also support local communities where the casinos are located, as well as the horse racing industry in Maryland.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City, Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County, Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

All Six Maryland Casino's Made Millions In April 2019 was originally published on 92q.com

