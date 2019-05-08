Peep The First Teaser Trailer for Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ [Video]

When word spread last summer that Ruby Rose would be taking on the mantle of Batwoman on CW’s television world of DC superheroes many fans rejoiced but others went on to hate on the casting decision due to her sexual preference (y’all must not got no lives).

But regardless of the backlash brought on by a select few, Ruby Rose did the damn thing and was so impressive as the other caped crusader in her debut during this season’s Arrow-verse crossover event, Elseworlds, that the CW network has greenlit an entire season worth of Kate Kane’s cape and cowl rocking ways. Just be casting Rose as the lead in her own Batwoman series The CW will be making television history as the first network to have a gay lead character star in a live-action superhero series. Props.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Batwoman below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it debuts on The CW sometime soon.

Protector of Gotham. #Batwoman is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/FPmXLXvV19 — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) May 8, 2019

