Eminem might be mellowing out just a taste in his later years, but he’s still very much a strong lyricist and fierce microphone competitor when he wants to be. Fresh off of getting featured on a new single with Logic, Slim Shady called out comedian Chris D’Elia over his hilarious impersonation of the Detroit superstar.

Via a tweet promoting the new single “Homicide” with Maryland native Logic, Slim Shady made a proper call out to D’Elia.

“Me and @chrisdelia are gonna battle one day,” Em wrote, tagging Logic in a tweet that featured a snippet of the track, which also features D’Elia’s mock freestyle at the end.

This appears to be all fun and games, this after Em praised D’Elia’s impersonation earlier this year via Twitter. D’Elia was stoked to be a part of the record and to accept the battle as evidenced by the Instagram posts below.

—

Photo: WENN

Eminem Wants The Rap Battle Smoke With Comedian Chris D’Elia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: